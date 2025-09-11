KurseKategorien
RSPT: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

44.22 USD 0.26 (0.59%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RSPT hat sich für heute um 0.59% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 43.84 bis zu einem Hoch von 44.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is RSPT stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) stock is priced at 44.22 today. It trades within 0.59%, yesterday's close was 43.96, and trading volume reached 304.

Does RSPT stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF is currently valued at 44.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.51% and USD.

How to buy RSPT stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) shares at the current price of 44.22. Orders are usually placed near 44.22 or 44.52, while 304 and 0.45% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPT stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.52 - 44.97 and current price 44.22. Many compare 8.17% and 29.91% before placing orders at 44.22 or 44.52.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) in the past year was 44.97. Within 28.52 - 44.97, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.96 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) over the year was 28.52. Comparing it with the current 44.22 and 28.52 - 44.97 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPT stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.96, and 17.51% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
43.84 44.26
Jahresspanne
28.52 44.97
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
43.96
Eröffnung
44.02
Bid
44.22
Ask
44.52
Tief
43.84
Hoch
44.26
Volumen
304
Tagesänderung
0.59%
Monatsänderung
8.17%
6-Monatsänderung
29.91%
Jahresänderung
17.51%
