FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / RGNX
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc

8.89 USD 0.47 (5.02%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RGNX fiyatı bugün -5.02% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 8.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 9.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

REGENXBIO Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGNX haberleri

Günlük aralık
8.88 9.40
Yıllık aralık
5.03 12.22
Önceki kapanış
9.36
Açılış
9.34
Satış
8.89
Alış
9.19
Düşük
8.88
Yüksek
9.40
Hacim
869
Günlük değişim
-5.02%
Aylık değişim
1.60%
6 aylık değişim
23.99%
Yıllık değişim
-15.33%
21 Eylül, Pazar