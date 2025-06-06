KurseKategorien
Währungen / RGNX
Zurück zum Aktien

RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc

9.14 USD 0.22 (2.35%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RGNX hat sich für heute um -2.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.40 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die REGENXBIO Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGNX News

Tagesspanne
9.02 9.40
Jahresspanne
5.03 12.22
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.36
Eröffnung
9.34
Bid
9.14
Ask
9.44
Tief
9.02
Hoch
9.40
Volumen
112
Tagesänderung
-2.35%
Monatsänderung
4.46%
6-Monatsänderung
27.48%
Jahresänderung
-12.95%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K