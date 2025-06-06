Valute / RGNX
RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc
8.89 USD 0.47 (5.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RGNX ha avuto una variazione del -5.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.88 e ad un massimo di 9.40.
Segui le dinamiche di REGENXBIO Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RGNX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.88 9.40
Intervallo Annuale
5.03 12.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.36
- Apertura
- 9.34
- Bid
- 8.89
- Ask
- 9.19
- Minimo
- 8.88
- Massimo
- 9.40
- Volume
- 869
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.60%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 23.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.33%
20 settembre, sabato