QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RGNX
Tornare a Azioni

RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc

8.89 USD 0.47 (5.02%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RGNX ha avuto una variazione del -5.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.88 e ad un massimo di 9.40.

Segui le dinamiche di REGENXBIO Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGNX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.88 9.40
Intervallo Annuale
5.03 12.22
Chiusura Precedente
9.36
Apertura
9.34
Bid
8.89
Ask
9.19
Minimo
8.88
Massimo
9.40
Volume
869
Variazione giornaliera
-5.02%
Variazione Mensile
1.60%
Variazione Semestrale
23.99%
Variazione Annuale
-15.33%
20 settembre, sabato