クォートセクション
通貨 / RGNX
株に戻る

RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc

9.36 USD 0.33 (3.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RGNXの今日の為替レートは、3.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.17の安値と9.48の高値で取引されました。

REGENXBIO Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGNX News

1日のレンジ
9.17 9.48
1年のレンジ
5.03 12.22
以前の終値
9.03
始値
9.24
買値
9.36
買値
9.66
安値
9.17
高値
9.48
出来高
907
1日の変化
3.65%
1ヶ月の変化
6.97%
6ヶ月の変化
30.54%
1年の変化
-10.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K