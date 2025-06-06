通貨 / RGNX
RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc
9.36 USD 0.33 (3.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RGNXの今日の為替レートは、3.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.17の安値と9.48の高値で取引されました。
REGENXBIO Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
9.17 9.48
1年のレンジ
5.03 12.22
- 以前の終値
- 9.03
- 始値
- 9.24
- 買値
- 9.36
- 買値
- 9.66
- 安値
- 9.17
- 高値
- 9.48
- 出来高
- 907
- 1日の変化
- 3.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 30.54%
- 1年の変化
- -10.86%
