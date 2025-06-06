货币 / RGNX
RGNX: REGENXBIO Inc
9.25 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RGNX汇率已更改-0.11%。当日，交易品种以低点9.22和高点9.37进行交易。
关注REGENXBIO Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RGNX新闻
- SNY's Gene Therapy Candidate for Eye Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Tag
- Regenxbio: Poised For Breakthrough With RGX-121 Gene Therapy In Hunter Syndrome
- REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- Regenxbio at Morgan Stanley Conference: Gene Therapy Progress and Financial Strength
- Regenxbio stock rating reiterated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright on positive trial data
- Regenxbio: Remains A "Buy Rating" Despite BLA Review Delay Of RGX-121 For Hunter Syndrome (NASDAQ:RGNX)
- Goldman Sachs reiterates Neutral rating on Regenxbio stock at $14 target
- Regenxbio Unveils 12-Month Data For Gene Therapy Soon After FDA Delays Review Date - Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)
- Regenxbio stock maintains Outperform rating at Raymond James on MPS II data
- REGENXBIO reports positive one-year data for MPS II gene therapy
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- FDA Extends Decision Date On Regenxbio's Gene Therapy Into Next Year - Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)
- Regenxbio stock steady as FDA extends RGX-121 review timeline
- Regenxbio stock holds steady as FDA extends review of Hunter syndrome gene therapy
- FDA extends review of REGENXBIO’s Hunter syndrome therapy
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Regenxbio Stock?
- RBC Capital lowers Regenxbio stock price target to $17 on quarterly results
- Regenxbio stock maintains Outperform rating at Raymond James on solid cash runway
- Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- REGENXBIO to advance diabetic retinopathy treatment to Phase IIb/III trial
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- REGENXBIO’s gene therapy with CT domain shows improved muscle function in study
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Kraken Robotics, Honeywell, Blue Owl Capital And More
- Regenxbio's RGX-121 Could Become The New Standard Of Care In Hunter Syndrome
日范围
9.22 9.37
年范围
5.03 12.22
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.26
- 开盘价
- 9.23
- 卖价
- 9.25
- 买价
- 9.55
- 最低价
- 9.22
- 最高价
- 9.37
- 交易量
- 177
- 日变化
- -0.11%
- 月变化
- 5.71%
- 6个月变化
- 29.01%
- 年变化
- -11.90%
