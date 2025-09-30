What is MS-PL stock price today? Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o stock is priced at 21.97 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 21.91, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of MS-PL shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o stock pay dividends? Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o is currently valued at 21.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.81% and USD. View the chart live to track MS-PL movements.

How to buy MS-PL stock? You can buy Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o shares at the current price of 21.97. Orders are usually placed near 21.97 or 22.27, while 38 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow MS-PL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MS-PL stock? Investing in Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o involves considering the yearly range 19.26 - 22.28 and current price 21.97. Many compare 6.91% and 11.81% before placing orders at 21.97 or 22.27. Explore the MS-PL price chart live with daily changes.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock highest prices? The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY in the past year was 22.28. Within 19.26 - 22.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley Depositary Shares, each representing 1/1,000th o performance using the live chart.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock lowest prices? The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY (MS-PL) over the year was 19.26. Comparing it with the current 21.97 and 19.26 - 22.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MS-PL moves on the chart live for more details.