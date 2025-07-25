KotasyonBölümler
IBD: Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

24.13 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IBD fiyatı bugün -0.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is IBD stock price today?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 24.17, and trading volume reached 40.

Does IBD stock pay dividends?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.29% and USD.

How to buy IBD stock?

You can buy Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 40 and -0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into IBD stock?

Investing in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 24.85 and current price 24.13. Many compare 0.21% and 1.51% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) in the past year was 24.85. Within 23.13 - 24.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 23.13 - 24.85 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IBD stock split?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.17, and 0.29% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
24.05 24.15
Yıllık aralık
23.13 24.85
Önceki kapanış
24.17
Açılış
24.15
Satış
24.13
Alış
24.43
Düşük
24.05
Yüksek
24.15
Hacim
40
Günlük değişim
-0.17%
Aylık değişim
0.21%
6 aylık değişim
1.51%
Yıllık değişim
0.29%
28 Eylül, Pazar