IBD: Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

24.13 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBD exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.05 and at a high of 24.15.

Follow Inspire Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.05 24.15
Year Range
23.13 24.85
Previous Close
24.17
Open
24.15
Bid
24.13
Ask
24.43
Low
24.05
High
24.15
Volume
40
Daily Change
-0.17%
Month Change
0.21%
6 Months Change
1.51%
Year Change
0.29%
