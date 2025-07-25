KurseKategorien
IBD: Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

24.13 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IBD hat sich für heute um -0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 24.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 24.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Inspire Corporate Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is IBD stock price today?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 24.17, and trading volume reached 40.

Does IBD stock pay dividends?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.29% and USD.

How to buy IBD stock?

You can buy Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 40 and -0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into IBD stock?

Investing in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 24.85 and current price 24.13. Many compare 0.21% and 1.51% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) in the past year was 24.85. Within 23.13 - 24.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 23.13 - 24.85 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IBD stock split?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.17, and 0.29% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
24.05 24.15
Jahresspanne
23.13 24.85
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.17
Eröffnung
24.15
Bid
24.13
Ask
24.43
Tief
24.05
Hoch
24.15
Volumen
40
Tagesänderung
-0.17%
Monatsänderung
0.21%
6-Monatsänderung
1.51%
Jahresänderung
0.29%
28 September, Sonntag