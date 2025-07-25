CotationsSections
IBD: Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

24.13 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de IBD a changé de -0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 24.05 et à un maximum de 24.15.

Suivez la dynamique Inspire Corporate Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is IBD stock price today?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 24.17, and trading volume reached 40.

Does IBD stock pay dividends?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.29% and USD.

How to buy IBD stock?

You can buy Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 40 and -0.08% show market activity.

How to invest into IBD stock?

Investing in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 24.85 and current price 24.13. Many compare 0.21% and 1.51% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) in the past year was 24.85. Within 23.13 - 24.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.17 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 23.13 - 24.85 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did IBD stock split?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.17, and 0.29% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
24.05 24.15
Range Annuel
23.13 24.85
Clôture Précédente
24.17
Ouverture
24.15
Bid
24.13
Ask
24.43
Plus Bas
24.05
Plus Haut
24.15
Volume
40
Changement quotidien
-0.17%
Changement Mensuel
0.21%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.51%
Changement Annuel
0.29%
28 septembre, dimanche