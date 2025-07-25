IBD: Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
今日IBD汇率已更改-0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点24.05和高点24.15进行交易。
关注Inspire Corporate Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is IBD stock price today?
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within -0.17%, yesterday's close was 24.17, and trading volume reached 40.
Does IBD stock pay dividends?
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.29% and USD.
How to buy IBD stock?
You can buy Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 40 and -0.08% show market activity.
How to invest into IBD stock?
Investing in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.13 - 24.85 and current price 24.13. Many compare 0.21% and 1.51% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43.
What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) in the past year was 24.85. Within 23.13 - 24.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.17 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) over the year was 23.13. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 23.13 - 24.85 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did IBD stock split?
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.17, and 0.29% after corporate actions.
