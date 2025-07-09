KotasyonBölümler
FYX: First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

108.82 USD 0.66 (0.61%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FYX fiyatı bugün 0.61% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 108.15 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 109.19 aralığında işlem gördü.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is FYX stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) stock is priced at 108.82 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 108.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does FYX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 108.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD.

How to buy FYX stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shares at the current price of 108.82. Orders are usually placed near 108.82 or 109.12, while 18 and 0.61% show market activity.

How to invest into FYX stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 77.65 - 111.87 and current price 108.82. Many compare 2.33% and 20.50% before placing orders at 108.82 or 109.12.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) in the past year was 111.87. Within 77.65 - 111.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) over the year was 77.65. Comparing it with the current 108.82 and 77.65 - 111.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYX stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.16, and 10.03% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
108.15 109.19
Yıllık aralık
77.65 111.87
Önceki kapanış
108.16
Açılış
108.16
Satış
108.82
Alış
109.12
Düşük
108.15
Yüksek
109.19
Hacim
18
Günlük değişim
0.61%
Aylık değişim
2.33%
6 aylık değişim
20.50%
Yıllık değişim
10.03%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi