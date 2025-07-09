KurseKategorien
FYX: First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

108.82 USD 0.66 (0.61%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FYX hat sich für heute um 0.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 108.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 109.19 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is FYX stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) stock is priced at 108.82 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 108.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does FYX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 108.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD.

How to buy FYX stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shares at the current price of 108.82. Orders are usually placed near 108.82 or 109.12, while 18 and 0.61% show market activity.

How to invest into FYX stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 77.65 - 111.87 and current price 108.82. Many compare 2.33% and 20.50% before placing orders at 108.82 or 109.12.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) in the past year was 111.87. Within 77.65 - 111.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) over the year was 77.65. Comparing it with the current 108.82 and 77.65 - 111.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYX stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.16, and 10.03% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
108.15 109.19
Jahresspanne
77.65 111.87
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
108.16
Eröffnung
108.16
Bid
108.82
Ask
109.12
Tief
108.15
Hoch
109.19
Volumen
18
Tagesänderung
0.61%
Monatsänderung
2.33%
6-Monatsänderung
20.50%
Jahresänderung
10.03%
28 September, Sonntag