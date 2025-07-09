CotaçõesSeções
FYX: First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

108.82 USD 0.66 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FYX para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 108.15 e o mais alto foi 109.19.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is FYX stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) stock is priced at 108.82 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 108.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does FYX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 108.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD.

How to buy FYX stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shares at the current price of 108.82. Orders are usually placed near 108.82 or 109.12, while 18 and 0.61% show market activity.

How to invest into FYX stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 77.65 - 111.87 and current price 108.82. Many compare 2.33% and 20.50% before placing orders at 108.82 or 109.12.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) in the past year was 111.87. Within 77.65 - 111.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) over the year was 77.65. Comparing it with the current 108.82 and 77.65 - 111.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYX stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.16, and 10.03% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
108.15 109.19
Faixa anual
77.65 111.87
Fechamento anterior
108.16
Open
108.16
Bid
108.82
Ask
109.12
Low
108.15
High
109.19
Volume
18
Mudança diária
0.61%
Mudança mensal
2.33%
Mudança de 6 meses
20.50%
Mudança anual
10.03%
