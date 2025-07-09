QuotesSections
FYX: First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

108.71 USD 0.55 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FYX exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 108.15 and at a high of 109.19.

Follow First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FYX News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FYX stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) stock is priced at 108.71 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 108.16, and trading volume reached 9.

Does FYX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 108.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.92% and USD.

How to buy FYX stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shares at the current price of 108.71. Orders are usually placed near 108.71 or 109.01, while 9 and 0.51% show market activity.

How to invest into FYX stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 77.65 - 111.87 and current price 108.71. Many compare 2.23% and 20.37% before placing orders at 108.71 or 109.01.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) in the past year was 111.87. Within 77.65 - 111.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) over the year was 77.65. Comparing it with the current 108.71 and 77.65 - 111.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYX stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.16, and 9.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
108.15 109.19
Year Range
77.65 111.87
Previous Close
108.16
Open
108.16
Bid
108.71
Ask
109.01
Low
108.15
High
109.19
Volume
9
Daily Change
0.51%
Month Change
2.23%
6 Months Change
20.37%
Year Change
9.92%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K