FYX: First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

108.82 USD 0.66 (0.61%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FYXの今日の為替レートは、0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり108.15の安値と109.19の高値で取引されました。

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is FYX stock price today?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) stock is priced at 108.82 today. It trades within 0.61%, yesterday's close was 108.16, and trading volume reached 18.

Does FYX stock pay dividends?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund is currently valued at 108.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.03% and USD.

How to buy FYX stock?

You can buy First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shares at the current price of 108.82. Orders are usually placed near 108.82 or 109.12, while 18 and 0.61% show market activity.

How to invest into FYX stock?

Investing in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund involves considering the yearly range 77.65 - 111.87 and current price 108.82. Many compare 2.33% and 20.50% before placing orders at 108.82 or 109.12.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) in the past year was 111.87. Within 77.65 - 111.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 108.16 helps spot resistance levels.

What are First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) over the year was 77.65. Comparing it with the current 108.82 and 77.65 - 111.87 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did FYX stock split?

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 108.16, and 10.03% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
108.15 109.19
1年のレンジ
77.65 111.87
以前の終値
108.16
始値
108.16
買値
108.82
買値
109.12
安値
108.15
高値
109.19
出来高
18
1日の変化
0.61%
1ヶ月の変化
2.33%
6ヶ月の変化
20.50%
1年の変化
10.03%
28 9月, 日曜日