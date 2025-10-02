- Genel bakış
DFIC: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E
DFIC fiyatı bugün 0.43% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 32.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 33.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is DFIC stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E stock is priced at 32.93 today. It trades within 0.43%, yesterday's close was 32.79, and trading volume reached 953. The live price chart of DFIC shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E is currently valued at 32.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.74% and USD. View the chart live to track DFIC movements.
How to buy DFIC stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E shares at the current price of 32.93. Orders are usually placed near 32.93 or 33.23, while 953 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow DFIC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFIC stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E involves considering the yearly range 24.59 - 33.10 and current price 32.93. Many compare 0.09% and 14.34% before placing orders at 32.93 or 33.23. Explore the DFIC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 33.10. Within 24.59 - 33.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) over the year was 24.59. Comparing it with the current 32.93 and 24.59 - 33.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFIC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFIC stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.79, and 22.74% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 32.79
- Açılış
- 32.90
- Satış
- 32.93
- Alış
- 33.23
- Düşük
- 32.87
- Yüksek
- 33.00
- Hacim
- 953
- Günlük değişim
- 0.43%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.09%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 14.34%
- Yıllık değişim
- 22.74%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 207 K
- Önceki
- 218 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.923 M
- Önceki
- 1.926 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 2.5%
- Önceki
- -1.3%