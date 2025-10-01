- 개요
DFIC: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E
DFIC 환율이 오늘 0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 32.65이고 고가는 32.82이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFIC stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E stock is priced at 32.79 today. It trades within 0.28%, yesterday's close was 32.70, and trading volume reached 1141. The live price chart of DFIC shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E is currently valued at 32.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.52% and USD. View the chart live to track DFIC movements.
How to buy DFIC stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E shares at the current price of 32.79. Orders are usually placed near 32.79 or 33.09, while 1141 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow DFIC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFIC stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E involves considering the yearly range 24.59 - 33.10 and current price 32.79. Many compare 3.28% and 18.16% before placing orders at 32.79 or 33.09. Explore the DFIC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the past year was 33.10. Within 24.59 - 33.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) over the year was 24.59. Comparing it with the current 32.79 and 24.59 - 33.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFIC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFIC stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional International Core Equity 2 E has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.70, and 16.52% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.70
- 시가
- 32.66
- Bid
- 32.79
- Ask
- 33.09
- 저가
- 32.65
- 고가
- 32.82
- 볼륨
- 1.141 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.28%
- 월 변동
- 3.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.16%
- 년간 변동율
- 16.52%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M