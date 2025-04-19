KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / CSM
CSM: ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

76.48 USD 0.39 (0.51%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CSM fiyatı bugün 0.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 76.06 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 76.48 aralığında işlem gördü.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

CSM haberleri

Günlük aralık
76.06 76.48
Yıllık aralık
55.34 76.80
Önceki kapanış
76.09
Açılış
76.14
Satış
76.48
Alış
76.78
Düşük
76.06
Yüksek
76.48
Hacim
41
Günlük değişim
0.51%
Aylık değişim
4.55%
6 aylık değişim
20.35%
Yıllık değişim
18.32%
