CSM: ProShares Large Cap Core Plus
CSM exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.06 and at a high of 76.48.
Follow ProShares Large Cap Core Plus dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CSM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CSM stock price today?
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock is priced at 76.48 today. It trades within 0.51%, yesterday's close was 76.09, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of CSM shows these updates.
Does ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock pay dividends?
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus is currently valued at 76.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CSM movements.
How to buy CSM stock?
You can buy ProShares Large Cap Core Plus shares at the current price of 76.48. Orders are usually placed near 76.48 or 76.78, while 41 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow CSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CSM stock?
Investing in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus involves considering the yearly range 55.34 - 76.80 and current price 76.48. Many compare 4.55% and 20.35% before placing orders at 76.48 or 76.78. Explore the CSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the past year was 76.80. Within 55.34 - 76.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Large Cap Core Plus performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) over the year was 55.34. Comparing it with the current 76.48 and 55.34 - 76.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CSM stock split?
ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.09, and 18.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.09
- Open
- 76.14
- Bid
- 76.48
- Ask
- 76.78
- Low
- 76.06
- High
- 76.48
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.35%
- Year Change
- 18.32%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8