CEW: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund

18.77 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CEW fiyatı bugün 0.16% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.74 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.77 aralığında işlem gördü.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is CEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 18.74, and trading volume reached 3.

Does CEW stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD.

How to buy CEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 3 and 0.16% show market activity.

How to invest into CEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 19.01 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.81% and 7.01% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) in the past year was 19.01. Within 16.91 - 19.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.74 helps spot resistance levels.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.91 - 19.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did CEW stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.74, and 0.59% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
18.74 18.77
Yıllık aralık
16.91 19.01
Önceki kapanış
18.74
Açılış
18.74
Satış
18.77
Alış
19.07
Düşük
18.74
Yüksek
18.77
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
0.16%
Aylık değişim
0.81%
6 aylık değişim
7.01%
Yıllık değişim
0.59%
28 Eylül, Pazar