CEW: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund

18.77 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CEW exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.74 and at a high of 18.77.

Follow WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 18.74, and trading volume reached 3.

Does CEW stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD.

How to buy CEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 3 and 0.16% show market activity.

How to invest into CEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 19.01 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.81% and 7.01% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) in the past year was 19.01. Within 16.91 - 19.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.74 helps spot resistance levels.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.91 - 19.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did CEW stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.74, and 0.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.74 18.77
Year Range
16.91 19.01
Previous Close
18.74
Open
18.74
Bid
18.77
Ask
19.07
Low
18.74
High
18.77
Volume
3
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.81%
6 Months Change
7.01%
Year Change
0.59%
28 September, Sunday