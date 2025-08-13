报价部分
货币 / CEW
回到股票

CEW: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund

18.77 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CEW汇率已更改0.16%。当日，交易品种以低点18.74和高点18.77进行交易。

关注WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is CEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 18.74, and trading volume reached 3.

Does CEW stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD.

How to buy CEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 3 and 0.16% show market activity.

How to invest into CEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 19.01 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.81% and 7.01% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) in the past year was 19.01. Within 16.91 - 19.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.74 helps spot resistance levels.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.91 - 19.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did CEW stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.74, and 0.59% after corporate actions.

日范围
18.74 18.77
年范围
16.91 19.01
前一天收盘价
18.74
开盘价
18.74
卖价
18.77
买价
19.07
最低价
18.74
最高价
18.77
交易量
3
日变化
0.16%
月变化
0.81%
6个月变化
7.01%
年变化
0.59%
