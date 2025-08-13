クォートセクション
通貨 / CEW
株に戻る

CEW: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund

18.77 USD 0.03 (0.16%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CEWの今日の為替レートは、0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.74の安値と18.77の高値で取引されました。

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fundダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CEW News

よくあるご質問

What is CEW stock price today?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 18.74, and trading volume reached 3.

Does CEW stock pay dividends?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD.

How to buy CEW stock?

You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 3 and 0.16% show market activity.

How to invest into CEW stock?

Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 19.01 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.81% and 7.01% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) in the past year was 19.01. Within 16.91 - 19.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.74 helps spot resistance levels.

What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.91 - 19.01 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did CEW stock split?

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.74, and 0.59% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
18.74 18.77
1年のレンジ
16.91 19.01
以前の終値
18.74
始値
18.74
買値
18.77
買値
19.07
安値
18.74
高値
18.77
出来高
3
1日の変化
0.16%
1ヶ月の変化
0.81%
6ヶ月の変化
7.01%
1年の変化
0.59%
28 9月, 日曜日