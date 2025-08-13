- Übersicht
CEW: WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund
Der Wechselkurs von CEW hat sich für heute um 0.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 18.74 bis zu einem Hoch von 18.77 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
CEW News
Häufige Fragen
What is CEW stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) stock is priced at 18.77 today. It trades within 0.16%, yesterday's close was 18.74, and trading volume reached 3.
Does CEW stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund is currently valued at 18.77. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.59% and USD.
How to buy CEW stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) shares at the current price of 18.77. Orders are usually placed near 18.77 or 19.07, while 3 and 0.16% show market activity.
How to invest into CEW stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund involves considering the yearly range 16.91 - 19.01 and current price 18.77. Many compare 0.81% and 7.01% before placing orders at 18.77 or 19.07.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) in the past year was 19.01. Within 16.91 - 19.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.74 helps spot resistance levels.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund (CEW) over the year was 16.91. Comparing it with the current 18.77 and 16.91 - 19.01 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did CEW stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.74, and 0.59% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 18.74
- Eröffnung
- 18.74
- Bid
- 18.77
- Ask
- 19.07
- Tief
- 18.74
- Hoch
- 18.77
- Volumen
- 3
- Tagesänderung
- 0.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.81%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.01%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.59%