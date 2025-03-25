KotasyonBölümler
BSV: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

78.83 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BSV fiyatı bugün 0.05% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 78.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 78.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BSV stock price today?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 78.79, and trading volume reached 1515.

Does BSV stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD.

How to buy BSV stock?

You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 1515 and 0.03% show market activity.

How to invest into BSV stock?

Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.93 - 79.16 and current price 78.83. Many compare 0.25% and 0.95% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (BSV) in the past year was 79.16. Within 76.93 - 79.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (BSV) over the year was 76.93. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 76.93 - 79.16 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSV stock split?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.79, and 0.37% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
78.79 78.86
Yıllık aralık
76.93 79.16
Önceki kapanış
78.79
Açılış
78.81
Satış
78.83
Alış
79.13
Düşük
78.79
Yüksek
78.86
Hacim
1.515 K
Günlük değişim
0.05%
Aylık değişim
0.25%
6 aylık değişim
0.95%
Yıllık değişim
0.37%
27 Eylül, Cumartesi