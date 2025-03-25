- Aperçu
BSV: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Le taux de change de BSV a changé de 0.05% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 78.79 et à un maximum de 78.86.
Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Foire Aux Questions
What is BSV stock price today?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 78.79, and trading volume reached 1515.
Does BSV stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD.
How to buy BSV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 1515 and 0.03% show market activity.
How to invest into BSV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.93 - 79.16 and current price 78.83. Many compare 0.25% and 0.95% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares (BSV) in the past year was 79.16. Within 76.93 - 79.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BSV) over the year was 76.93. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 76.93 - 79.16 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSV stock split?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.79, and 0.37% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 78.79
- Ouverture
- 78.81
- Bid
- 78.83
- Ask
- 79.13
- Plus Bas
- 78.79
- Plus Haut
- 78.86
- Volume
- 1.515 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.05%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.25%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 0.95%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.37%