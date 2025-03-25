BSV: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
今日BSV汇率已更改0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点78.79和高点78.86进行交易。
关注Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BSV新闻
常见问题解答
What is BSV stock price today?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 78.79, and trading volume reached 1515.
Does BSV stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD.
How to buy BSV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 1515 and 0.03% show market activity.
How to invest into BSV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.93 - 79.16 and current price 78.83. Many compare 0.25% and 0.95% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares (BSV) in the past year was 79.16. Within 76.93 - 79.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BSV) over the year was 76.93. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 76.93 - 79.16 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSV stock split?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.79, and 0.37% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 78.79
- 开盘价
- 78.81
- 卖价
- 78.83
- 买价
- 79.13
- 最低价
- 78.79
- 最高价
- 78.86
- 交易量
- 1.515 K
- 日变化
- 0.05%
- 月变化
- 0.25%
- 6个月变化
- 0.95%
- 年变化
- 0.37%