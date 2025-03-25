- Übersicht
BSV: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Der Wechselkurs von BSV hat sich für heute um 0.05% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 78.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 78.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
BSV News
Häufige Fragen
What is BSV stock price today?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 78.79, and trading volume reached 1515.
Does BSV stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD.
How to buy BSV stock?
You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 1515 and 0.03% show market activity.
How to invest into BSV stock?
Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.93 - 79.16 and current price 78.83. Many compare 0.25% and 0.95% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13.
What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Shares (BSV) in the past year was 79.16. Within 76.93 - 79.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.79 helps spot resistance levels.
What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Shares (BSV) over the year was 76.93. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 76.93 - 79.16 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did BSV stock split?
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.79, and 0.37% after corporate actions.
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 78.79
- Eröffnung
- 78.81
- Bid
- 78.83
- Ask
- 79.13
- Tief
- 78.79
- Hoch
- 78.86
- Volumen
- 1.515 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.05%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.25%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.95%
- Jahresänderung
- 0.37%