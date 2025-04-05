CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BSV
Volver a Acciones

BSV: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

78.83 USD 0.04 (0.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BSV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 78.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 78.86.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BSV News

Preguntas frecuentes

What is BSV stock price today?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 0.05%, yesterday's close was 78.79, and trading volume reached 1515.

Does BSV stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.37% and USD.

How to buy BSV stock?

You can buy Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 1515 and 0.03% show market activity.

How to invest into BSV stock?

Investing in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 76.93 - 79.16 and current price 78.83. Many compare 0.25% and 0.95% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares (BSV) in the past year was 79.16. Within 76.93 - 79.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 78.79 helps spot resistance levels.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (BSV) over the year was 76.93. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 76.93 - 79.16 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did BSV stock split?

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 78.79, and 0.37% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
78.79 78.86
Rango anual
76.93 79.16
Cierres anteriores
78.79
Open
78.81
Bid
78.83
Ask
79.13
Low
78.79
High
78.86
Volumen
1.515 K
Cambio diario
0.05%
Cambio mensual
0.25%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.95%
Cambio anual
0.37%
28 septiembre, domingo