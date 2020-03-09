Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs.

Trade – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting)

Candle – candles count after last order closing or deleting

Time 1,2,3 – time for placing of orders

Lot 1 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 1 or since Candle count of candles after last order closing or deleting

Lot 2,3 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 2 and Time3

Distance, Pips – distance from current price for placing of orders in pips

Stop Loss, Pips – stop loss of orders in pips

Take Profit, Pips – take profit of orders in pips

Delete Order Option – option of moment for deleting of orders (“Time” – deleting of orders since certain minutes after last order placing, “Candle” – deleting of orders since certain candles count after last order placing)

Minutes To Delete – count of minutes to delete order after last order placing

Candles To Delete – count of candles to delete order after last order placing

Start Time – start time of trading

End Time – end time of trading

Max Slippage, Pips – maximum slippage in pips

Max Spread, Pips – maximum spread in pips (if equals to 0, then it is not used)

Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor



