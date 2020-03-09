Komo MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- John Folly Akwetey
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs.
Trade – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting)
Candle – candles count after last order closing or deleting
Time 1,2,3 – time for placing of orders
Lot 1 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 1 or since Candle count of candles after last order closing or deleting
Lot 2,3 – volumes of orders which are placed at Time 2 and Time3
Distance, Pips – distance from current price for placing of orders in pips
Stop Loss, Pips – stop loss of orders in pips
Take Profit, Pips – take profit of orders in pips
Delete Order Option – option of moment for deleting of orders (“Time” – deleting of orders since certain minutes after last order placing, “Candle” – deleting of orders since certain candles count after last order placing)
Minutes To Delete – count of minutes to delete order after last order placing
Candles To Delete – count of candles to delete order after last order placing
Start Time – start time of trading
End Time – end time of trading
Max Slippage, Pips – maximum slippage in pips
Max Spread, Pips – maximum spread in pips (if equals to 0, then it is not used)
Magic Number – magic number of orders opened by expert advisor