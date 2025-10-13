Funded Prop Firm With Gold Xauusd Box Signal Entry

❌ KEEP LOSING PROP FIRM ACCOUNT?
❌ STOP WASTING MONEY BUYING AND USING UNPROVEN INDICATOR
❌ STOP WASTING TIME AND STOP LOSING MORE PROP FIRM ACCOUNTS


✅ This EASY30 indicator will be your LAST SEARCH for profitable system!
100% GUARANTEED GET FUNDED‼️

✅ FROM REAL TRADER TO TRADER 🔥🔥🔥

Consistent SOP guideline for entry, take profit and stop loss.

No guessing work. Just follow the SOP rules described on the SOP pdf.


✅ Get Funded With Only Trade Gold Xauusd
✅ Easy to understand
✅ Non Repaint Indicator
✅ Updated for 2025 Market Conditions
✅ Can be used on Prop Firm broker
✅ Use Risk Reward Ratio 1:1.5 or more

✅ Designed by a real trader for real results.


================
Entry TIMEFRAME:

================

M5 with H1 as bigger TF trend

or

M15 with H4 as bigger TF trend
=========================
SIMPLIFIED ENTRY RULES:
=========================

Green Box - Buy trend
Red Box - Sell trend

Entry at first box after color change.
For example.

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box.
==========================
HIGH WINNING ENTRY RULES:
==========================

Buy Entry - Wait Red Box change to Green Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Green Box.

Sell Entry - Wait Green Box change to Red Box at TF entry. 
Then make sure TF trend (Bigger TF) also currently Red Box.

Details of this strategy will be shared on the SOP pdf along with the indicator files.

✅ What You’ll Get

- Non-Repaint Buy/Sell Box Signals Indicator
- Buy when the first green box appears
- Sell when the first red box appears
- SL/TP rules with a proven more than 1:1.5 RR strategy
- Exclusive SOP PDF
- Includes secret advanced strategies to pass prop firm challenges
- Simplified rules for consistent execution
- Free Lifetime Updates
- Stay ahead with market-adaptive versions
- Works on MT5 (PC, Laptop, VPS)



💡 Why Traders Love It

- Easy 30–100 pips daily with Gold Xauusd Only
- Fast support from a fellow trader

- Designed to help you pass FTMO, FundedNext, and other top firms
🎯 Built for Prop Firm Success

Whether you're struggling with consistency or tired of blowing challenges, this indicator gives you a structured edge. No fluff—just a clean system that works.
