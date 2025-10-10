PipNova MultiStrategy Pro

✨ Your feedback is very valuable to us. By sharing your experience, you help us improve and provide you with better service. Thank you! ✨ PİPNOVA MULTISTRATEGY PRO EA - Ultimate Trading Solution

🚀 PROFESSIONAL FEATURES OVERVIEW

Advanced Parabolic SAR Trend Following System with intelligent signal confirmation

3 Distinct Trading Modes in one powerful EA - adapt to any market condition

Real-time Control Panel with live monitoring and instant execution

Smart Risk Management Suite with multiple protection layers

📊 3 STRATEGIC TRADING MODES

1. AUTOMATIC SAR TREND MODE

Intelligent Trend Capture System

Parabolic SAR Signal Detection : BUY when SAR below price, SELL when SAR above

New Bar Confirmation : Signals validated on each new candle formation

Smart Entry Timing : Configurable wait time for optimal entry points

Hands-Free Operation : Fully automated with built-in TP/SL management

Premature Reversal Protection: Optional early closure on SAR reversal signals

2. STACK EXECUTION MODE

High-Impact Entry System

Simultaneous Position Opening : Multiple entries at same price level

Rapid Market Exposure : Instant position sizing for momentum plays

Batch Execution : Predefined number of trades (1-10+)

Flexible Activation: Works with both auto and manual trading

3. MANUAL TRADING MODE

Professional Execution Platform

One-Click Trading : Instant BUY/SELL with predefined parameters

Advanced Order Management : Partial close, breakeven, half close functions

Custom Risk Settings : Separate lot size, TP, SL for manual trades

Real-time Control: Immediate position management from panel

⚙️ ADVANCED LOT MANAGEMENT

1. FIXED LOT MODE

Consistent Risk Approach

Stable position sizing across all trades

Perfect for beginners and conservative strategies

Predictable risk exposure

2. SERIES LOT MODE

Progressive Money Management

Increasing lot sequence: 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, 0.04...

Cyclical or progressive options available

Mathematical recovery system

3. MULTIPLIER LOT MODE

Aggressive Growth Strategy

Geometric lot progression: 0.01 → 0.015 → 0.0225...

Rapid account recovery capability

High-risk, high-reward approach

🛡️ COMPREHENSIVE RISK MANAGEMENT

1. TRAILING STOP SYSTEM

Dynamic stop loss adjustment

Locks in profits during trends

Customizable trailing distance

2. BASKET TAKE PROFIT

Portfolio-based profit targeting

Closes all positions at overall profit target

Manages multiple positions as single entity

3. BREAKEVEN & PARTIAL TP

Breakeven Protection : Automatically moves SL to entry point

Partial Profit Taking : Closes portion of position at first target

Risk-Free Trading: Eliminates risk after target achievement

4. MINIMUM DISTANCE PROTECTION

Prevents overcrowded entries

Maintains optimal position spacing

Reduces correlation risk

🎮 INTELLIGENT CONTROL PANEL

TRADING EXECUTION

BUY/SELL : Instant manual trading

Close All : Emergency exit all positions

½ Close Half : Partial position reduction

B/E : Move to breakeven instantly

SYSTEM CONTROL

AUTO TRADE : Toggle automated SAR trading

TRAILING : Activate/deactivate trailing stops

STACK : Enable/disable batch execution

RESET : Reset lot progression systems

REAL-TIME MONITORING

Live P/L display with color coding

Open positions counter

Account balance tracking

Active mode and lot info display

⚡ QUICK START SETUP

BASIC CONFIGURATION

java Magic Number: 1234 (Unique EA identifier) Max Trades: 3-5 (Recommended for beginners) Trailing Stop: 200-500 pips (Based on volatility)

STRATEGY PARAMETERS

java SAR Step: 0.02-0.05 (Sensitivity adjustment) SAR Maximum: 0.2-0.3 (Acceleration limit) Wait Seconds: 5-15 (Signal confirmation delay)

RISK MANAGEMENT

java Lot Mode: Fixed Lot (Recommended start) Fixed Lot: 0.01 (Initial testing size) Basket TP: 100-200 pips (Overall profit target)

💡 PRO TRADING SCENARIOS

SCENARIO 1: CONSERVATIVE INVESTOR

Primary Mode : Automatic SAR Only

Lot Management : Fixed Lot (0.01-0.05)

Safety Features : Trailing Stop + Basket TP

Risk Profile: Low to Moderate

SCENARIO 2: ACTIVE TRADER

Primary Mode : Auto SAR + Stack Execution

Lot Management : Series Lot (Progressive)

Safety Features : Full protection suite active

Risk Profile: Moderate

SCENARIO 3: ADVANCED STRATEGIST

Primary Mode : Manual + Stack + Auto SAR

Lot Management : Multiplier Lot (Aggressive)

Safety Features : Breakeven + Partial TP focus

Risk Profile: High

🎯 KEY ADVANTAGES

✅ MULTI-TIMEFRAME COMPATIBLE

Works seamlessly across M1 to H4 timeframes

Adapts to different market conditions

✅ BROKER-FRIENDLY

Respects minimum stop levels and freeze distances

Compatible with all major brokers

✅ FLEXIBLE DEPLOYMENT

Single-currency and multi-currency operation

Customizable magic number for multiple instances

✅ PROFESSIONAL EXECUTION

Instant order execution with minimal slippage

Advanced error handling and requoting protection

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

IMPORTANT: Always test strategies on demo account first

Start with smallest lot sizes (0.01)

Monitor performance during different market conditions

Adjust parameters based on currency pair and volatility

Use proper risk management - never risk more than you can afford to lose

PIPNOVA MULTISTRATEGY PRO EA - Your all-in-one professional trading solution combining advanced automation with precise manual control.