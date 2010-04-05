Gold Glider

RISK SETTINGS Enable Risk to Lot Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Risk to Lot functionality.

Risk Percent Numeric input defining the risk percentage per trade based on the account balance.

Risk Pips Per MicroLot / Stoploss Numeric input determining the risk in pips per micro lot or stop-loss. It aligns with the STOPLOSS pips input for virtual stop-loss calculation.

POSITION SIZING SETTINGS Enable Position Sizing Boolean input for enabling (true) or disabling (false) Position Sizing functionality.

Increase Lot Numeric input defining the additional lot size for each trade when Position Sizing is enabled.

Increase Lot on Account Balance Numeric input specifying the account balance value triggering lot size adjustment. When the balance reaches or exceeds this value, the lot size is adjusted accordingly.

ALERT SETTINGS Allow Alert Boolean input allowing (true) or disallowing (false) the EA to trigger alerts on new entry.

Allow Notification Boolean input enabling (true) or disabling (false) the EA to send notifications (e.g., push notifications on mobile devices) on new entry.

Allow Email Boolean input permitting (true) or restricting (false) the EA to send email notifications on new entry.

TRADE TIME SETTINGS Use Trading Times Boolean input for determining if the EA should follow specified trading times (true) or trade 24/7 (false).

Enable Asian Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the Asian session.

Start Time Asian and End Time Asian String inputs specifying the start and end times of the Asian session in broker time.

Enable European Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the European session.

Start Time European and End Time European String inputs specifying the start and end times of the European session in broker time.

Enable American Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during the American session.

Start Time American and End Time American String inputs specifying the start and end times of the American session in broker time.

Enable Other Session Boolean input to enable (true) or disable (false) trading during another specified session.

Start Time and End Time String inputs specifying the start and end times of the specified session in broker time.

TRADING DAY SETTINGS Monday Trade, Tuesday Trade, Wednesday Trade, Thursday Trade, Friday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on each respective day of the week (Monday through Friday).

Saturday Trade and Sunday Trade Boolean inputs allowing (true) or disallowing (false) trading on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

SAFEGUARD SETTINGS Slippage Maximum allowed slippage in pips for trade execution.

Maximum Open Trades Maximum number of open trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Long Trades and Maximum Short Trades Maximum number of long and short trades allowed; set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Pending Orders Maximum number of pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Long Pending Orders and Maximum Short Pending Orders Maximum number of long and short pending orders allowed; set to 0 to disable.

Max Drawdown Percent Maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of the account balance; set to 0 to disable.

Max Drawdown Amount Maximum acceptable drawdown as an absolute amount; set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Trades Per Day Maximum number of trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Losing Per Trade Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day; set to 0 to disable.

Daily Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a single trading day; closes all positions and halts trading if exceeded.

Daily Target Target profit to achieve within a single trading day; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.

Weekly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading week; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.

Weekly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading week; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.

Monthly Stop Maximum acceptable drawdown for a trading month; closes all positions and ceases trading if exceeded.

Monthly Target Target profit to achieve within a trading month; closes all positions and stops trading if reached.

DISPLAY SETTINGS Panel Width Pct Width of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.

Panel Height Pct Height of the panel as a percentage of the dashboard window.

Text Size Pct Size of text within the panel as a percentage; influences readability and presentation.

Title Colour Colour of the title text within the panel for visual distinction.

Label Colour Colour of labels or descriptive text within the panel for differentiation.