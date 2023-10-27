Smart Support and Resistance Trading System
- Göstergeler
- Issam Kassas
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 9 Kasım 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
I bought the indicator and I have seen that the support and resistance levels are very exact, but as time goes by they repeat themselves, I suppose it is that they adapt over time to the new prices, called highs and lows,, Even so, they seem quite accurate to me not as supports and resistance but rather as Keys levels. As part of the strategies I would have a suggestion regarding the candlestick patterns, is that they have the possibility of having a filter where they can be visible only if are touching the resistance levels or supports, that is, a condition "if" the candle pattern is formed, first check that in that TF in question there is an S or R at the price level. I will continue testing it
Hi, I just bougt it. But how come my show panel botton is not working same as Show SnDR? Could you help me to solve it?
I bought the indicator and I have seen that the support and resistance levels are very exact, but as time goes by they repeat themselves, I suppose it is that they adapt over time to the new prices, called highs and lows,, Even so, they seem quite accurate to me not as supports and resistance but rather as Keys levels. As part of the strategies I would have a suggestion regarding the candlestick patterns, is that they have the possibility of having a filter where they can be visible only if are touching the resistance levels or supports, that is, a condition "if" the candle pattern is formed, first check that in that TF in question there is an S or R at the price level. I will continue testing it
Gizlilik ve Veri Koruma Politikasını ve MQL5.com Kullanım Şartlarını kabul edersiniz
MQL5.com web sitesine giriş yapmak için çerezlerin kullanımına izin vermelisiniz.
Lütfen tarayıcınızda gerekli ayarı etkinleştirin, aksi takdirde giriş yapamazsınız.
Hi, I just bougt it. But how come my show panel botton is not working same as Show SnDR? Could you help me to solve it?