SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR

Computes the singular value decomposition of a general matrix that has been reduced to bidiagonal form by the method ReduceToBidiagonal. LAPACK function BDSQR.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(

matrix& Q,

matrix& PT,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(

matrix& Q,

matrix& PT,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(

matrix& Q,

matrix& PH,

vector S,

matrixc U,

matrixc VH

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR(

matrixf& Q,

matrixf& PH,

vectorf& S,

matrixcf& U,

matrixcf& VH

);

Parameters

Q

[in] Orthogonal matrix Q produced by method ReflectBidiagonalToQP. If matrix Q has zero size, then left vectors U are not calculated.

PT

[in] Transposed (or hermitian conjugated) matrix P produced by method ReflectBidiagonalToQP. If matrix PT has zero size, then right vectors VT are not calculated.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

VT

[out] Matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

BDSQR computes the singular values and, optionally, the right and/or left singular vectors from the singular value decomposition (SVD) of a N-by-N (upper or lower) bidiagonal matrix B using the implicit zero-shift QR algorithm. The SVD of B has the form

B = Q * S * P**T

where S is the diagonal matrix of singular values, Q is an orthogonal matrix of left singular vectors, and P is an orthogonal matrix of right singular vectors. If left singular vectors are requested, this subroutine actually returns U*Q instead of Q, and, if right singular vectors are requested, this subroutine returns P**T*VT instead of P**T, for given real input matrices U and VT. When U and VT are the orthogonal matrices that reduce a general matrix A to bidiagonal form: A = U*B*VT, as computed by GEBRD, then

A = (U*Q) * S * (P**T*VT)

is the SVD of A.