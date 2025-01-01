SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect

Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (LAPACK function BDSVDX).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect(

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z jobz,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vector& S,

matrix& U,

matrix& VT

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect(

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z jobz,

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE range,

double lower,

double upper,

vectorf& S,

matrixf& U,

matrixf& VT

);

Parameters

jobz

[in] ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z enumeration value that determines how the left singular vectors should be computed.

range

[in] ENUM_BLAS_RANGE enumeration value that defines a subset of computable singular values and vectors.

lower

[in] The lower limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

upper

[in] The upper limit of singular values subset; specified depending on the value of the range parameter.

S

[out] Vector of singular values.

U

[out] Matrix of left singular vectors.

V

[out] Transposed matrix of right singular vectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

When BLASRANGE_A is set, all singular values are computed, and the lower and upper parameters are ignored.

With the BLASRANGE_V value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of real values specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed.

With the BLASRANGE_I value, only those singular values (and their vectors) that fall within the range of integer indices specified by the 'lower' and 'upper' parameters are computed. For example, with lower=0 and upper=2, only the first three singular values are computed.

A bidiagonal matrix is a square matrix with non-zero main diagonal and one of the sub-diagonals.

Upper bidiagonal matrix

[[x, x, 0, 0, 0],

[0, x, x, 0, 0],

[0, 0, x, x, 0],

[0, 0, 0, x, x],

[0, 0, 0, 0, x]]

Lower bidiagonal matrix

[[x, 0, 0, 0, 0],

[x, x, 0, 0, 0],

[0, x, x, 0, 0],

[0, 0, x, x, 0],

[0, 0, 0, x, x]]

ENUM_SVDBIDIAG_Z

An enumeration defining how left singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description SVDJOBZ_V Compute singular values and singular vectors. SVDJOBZ_N Compute singular values only.

ENUM_BLAS_RANGE

An enumeration defining how right singular vectors should be computed.

ID Description BLASRANGE_A All singular or eigenvalues will be found. BLASRANGE_V All singular or eigenvalues in the half-open interval (VL,VU] will be found. BLASRANGE_I The IL-th through IU-th singular or eigenvalues will be found.

See also

SingularValueDecompositionDC, SingularValueDecompositionQR