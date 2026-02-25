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Hui Qiu

ET9 for MT4

Hui Qiu
Hui Qiu

Hui Qiu

3.7 (21)
4 продукта 2 сигнала 2 кода 1 тема 5 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
33 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1 470%
DPrimeVU-Live 4
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
831
Прибыльных трейдов:
723 (87.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
108 (13.00%)
Лучший трейд:
42.74 USD
Худший трейд:
-38.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 151.19 USD (457 519 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 454.96 USD (139 038 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
100 (624.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
769.82 USD (54)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.36
Торговая активность:
2.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
109.86%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
44
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
11.24
Длинных трейдов:
388 (46.69%)
Коротких трейдов:
443 (53.31%)
Профит фактор:
3.54
Мат. ожидание:
4.45 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.12 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.47 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-239.74 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-239.74 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
5.90%
Годовой прогноз:
71.64%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
328.97 USD (6.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
91.19% (328.97 USD)
По эквити:
64.08% (79.01 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 831
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 318K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +42.74 USD
Худший трейд: -39 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 54
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +624.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -239.74 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DPrimeVU-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

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0.00 × 1
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14.00 × 1
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
ET9 is newly launched and is now on sale.
Only a few copies left, $699
Next price: $799

Final price: $1599

ET9 MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113220

ET9 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113134

The best automated trading program for gold (XAUUSD)!

ET9 MT4 Version Update 4.80!! Important Update: Merged Dragon Ball's H4 breakthrough strategy, optimized parameters, added MaxStopLoss and MaxTakeProfit parameters.

Includes the free ET1 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/113219

Dragon Ball MT4 version updated to v1.80!! https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/116521


describe

  • ET9 MT4 is a powerful automated trading program with a 9-in-1 trading strategy for (XAUUSD) gold trading.
  • These include Dragon Ball's H4 breakout strategy and ET9's daily breakout strategy, which are particularly effective when gold prices break out!
  • Please backtest the ET9 in visual mode to understand how complex its workings are. The backtesting process may be slow, please be patient.
  • ET9, with its nine combined strategies, is significantly different from other EAs that falsely claim "perfect backtesting": this is a genuine EA that you can confidently use in live trading!!
  • No grid trading system! No Martingale system! No scalping system! Every order has stop-loss and take-profit orders set, and trading is closed for several hours. Live trading results match backtesting results. There are no scams!
  • Unlike scalping systems, the ET9 strategy doesn't involve high-frequency trading; slippage can cause every trade to end in a loss.
  • ET9 uses only the strategies most commonly used by professional traders: trend trading within ranges, and aggressively adding to trades when D1 and H4 breakouts occur! These strategies are highly effective for volatile currency pairs like gold and the British pound !
  • With these nine strategies working together, ET9's account balance will experience a very stable growth curve in the long run.
  • If you experience losses over a period of time, please don't worry too much. In this trading market, there are no permanent winners; the one who survives is the ultimate winner.
  • We will continue to update this EA for you!
  • If you have never used EA before, we will show you and teach you how to use it.


suggestion

  • ET9 operates in any timeframe of (XAUUSD) gold.
  • ECN brokers are always better (spreads below 25).
  • Low-latency VPS is always recommended.
  • Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.
  • The recommended minimum deposit is $1,000.

Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.75% of days out of 218 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 14:41
High current drawdown in 56% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 15:35
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.17 18:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 06:50
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.05 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.03 23:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.29 11:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.20 02:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.14 07:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.14 02:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.07 14:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.07 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.30 11:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.29 10:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.03.09 16:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.02.25 20:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.02.25 19:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ET9 for MT4
30 USD в месяц
1 470%
0
0
USD
290
USD
33
100%
831
87%
2%
3.54
4.45
USD
91%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.