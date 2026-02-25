- Прирост
- Баланс
Стиль торговли изменился, часть истории исключена из расчета статистики. Как рассчитывается Прирост в сигналах?
- Средства
- Просадка
Всего трейдов:
831
Прибыльных трейдов:
723 (87.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
108 (13.00%)
Лучший трейд:
42.74 USD
Худший трейд:
-38.80 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 151.19 USD (457 519 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 454.96 USD (139 038 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
100 (624.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
769.82 USD (54)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.36
Торговая активность:
2.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
109.86%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
44
Ср. время удержания:
40 минут
Фактор восстановления:
11.24
Длинных трейдов:
388 (46.69%)
Коротких трейдов:
443 (53.31%)
Профит фактор:
3.54
Мат. ожидание:
4.45 USD
Средняя прибыль:
7.12 USD
Средний убыток:
-13.47 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
13 (-239.74 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-239.74 USD (13)
Прирост в месяц:
5.90%
Годовой прогноз:
71.64%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
328.97 USD (6.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
91.19% (328.97 USD)
По эквити:
64.08% (79.01 USD)
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|831
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|318K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Лучший трейд: +42.74 USD
Худший трейд: -39 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 54
Макс. серия проигрышей: 13
Макс. прибыль в серии: +624.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -239.74 USD
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DPrimeVU-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Demo
|6.89 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|14.00 × 1
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describe
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suggestion
- ET9 operates in any timeframe of (XAUUSD) gold.
- ECN brokers are always better (spreads below 25).
- Low-latency VPS is always recommended.
- Recommended leverage is 1:500 or higher.
- The recommended minimum deposit is $1,000.
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Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
30 USD в месяц
1 470%
0
0
USD
USD
290
USD
USD
33
100%
831
87%
2%
3.54
4.45
USD
USD
91%
1:500