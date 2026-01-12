СигналыРазделы
Rabi Oudani

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5

Rabi Oudani
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2026 -3%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
32
Прибыльных трейдов:
21 (65.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (34.38%)
Лучший трейд:
5.94 USD
Худший трейд:
-10.26 USD
Общая прибыль:
29.48 USD (2 940 pips)
Общий убыток:
-32.28 USD (3 222 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (8.17 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
8.17 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.02
Торговая активность:
16.56%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.29%
Последний трейд:
1 минута
Трейдов в неделю:
32
Ср. время удержания:
3 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
-0.27
Длинных трейдов:
22 (68.75%)
Коротких трейдов:
10 (31.25%)
Профит фактор:
0.91
Мат. ожидание:
-0.09 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.93 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-4.94 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-10.26 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
-2.79%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
8.22 USD
Максимальная:
10.26 USD (9.55%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.50% (10.26 USD)
По эквити:
6.39% (6.90 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD -282
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.94 USD
Худший трейд: -10 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +8.17 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -4.94 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6854
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1507
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.77 × 1013
еще 48...
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

  • 🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

  • 📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
    Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

  • Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

  • Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

  • Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

  • Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

  • Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

  1. AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes

  2. Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)

  3. Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering

  4. Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

  • Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

  • Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

  • Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection

  • Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

  • Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

  • Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

  • Technology-enhanced decision making

  • Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

  • Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

  • Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

  • Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)

  • Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 02:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5
47 USD в месяц
-3%
0
0
USD
98
USD
1
100%
32
65%
17%
0.91
-0.09
USD
10%
1:500
