Rabi Oudani

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5

Rabi Oudani
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 47 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 4%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
42
이익 거래:
29 (69.04%)
손실 거래:
13 (30.95%)
최고의 거래:
5.94 USD
최악의 거래:
-10.26 USD
총 수익:
41.92 USD (4 182 pips)
총 손실:
-37.77 USD (3 770 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
8 (12.44 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
12.44 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
40.47%
최대 입금량:
9.67%
최근 거래:
3 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
42
평균 유지 시간:
7 분
회복 요인:
0.40
롱(주식매수):
32 (76.19%)
숏(주식차입매도):
10 (23.81%)
수익 요인:
1.11
기대수익:
0.10 USD
평균 이익:
1.45 USD
평균 손실:
-2.91 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-5.49 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-10.26 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
4.12%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
8.22 USD
최대한의:
10.26 USD (9.55%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.50% (10.26 USD)
자본금별:
6.68% (6.89 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 412
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +5.94 USD
최악의 거래: -10 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +12.44 USD
연속 최대 손실: -5.49 USD

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6855
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1507
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 더...
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

  • 🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

  • 📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
    Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

  • Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

  • Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

  • Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

  • Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

  • Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

  1. AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes

  2. Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)

  3. Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering

  4. Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

  • Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

  • Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

  • Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection

  • Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

  • Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

  • Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

  • Technology-enhanced decision making

  • Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

  • Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

  • Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

  • Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)

  • Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.


2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 07:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 02:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
