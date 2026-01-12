- 자본
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FusionMarkets-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.25 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.84 × 6855
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.83 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.24 × 46
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|5.36 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.61 × 1507
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|7.69 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|8.17 × 6
|
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
|8.50 × 88
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.79 × 217
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|9.08 × 112
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|9.33 × 39
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.
The system operates with a dual-engine approach:
-
🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology
-
📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.
🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:
-
Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)
-
Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation
-
Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only
-
Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic
-
Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)
-
Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods
⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:
-
AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes
-
Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)
-
Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering
-
Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits
📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:
-
Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades
-
Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile
-
Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection
-
Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling
🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:
-
Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching
-
Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules
-
Technology-enhanced decision making
-
Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring
⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:
-
Requires stable VPS for continuous operation
-
Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads
-
Past performance doesn't guarantee future results
-
Always trade with risk capital only
🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:
-
Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)
-
Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended
-
Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)
-
Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)
💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.
❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.
