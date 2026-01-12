SignauxSections
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5
Rabi Oudani

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5

Rabi Oudani
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 47 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 -3%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
32
Bénéfice trades:
21 (65.62%)
Perte trades:
11 (34.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.94 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.26 USD
Bénéfice brut:
29.48 USD (2 940 pips)
Perte brute:
-32.28 USD (3 222 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (8.17 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.17 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.02
Activité de trading:
25.63%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.45%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
3 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.27
Longs trades:
22 (68.75%)
Courts trades:
10 (31.25%)
Facteur de profit:
0.91
Rendement attendu:
-0.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.93 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.94 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.26 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.79%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
8.22 USD
Maximal:
10.26 USD (9.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.50% (10.26 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.39% (6.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -282
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6854
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1507
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
9.77 × 1013
48 plus...
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

  • 🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

  • 📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
    Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

  • Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

  • Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

  • Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

  • Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

  • Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

  1. AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes

  2. Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)

  3. Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering

  4. Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

  • Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

  • Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

  • Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection

  • Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

  • Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

  • Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

  • Technology-enhanced decision making

  • Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

  • Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

  • Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

  • Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)

  • Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.


Aucun avis
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 02:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
