SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe

Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

Primary Focus : XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

Strategy Type : AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

Trading Style : Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

Automation Level : 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

Win Rate : Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable) Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

Weekly Tracking : Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

Adaptive Risk : Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

Drawdown Control : Active position management with trailing stop protection

Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

Technology-enhanced decision making

Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

Broker : Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

Leverage : 1:200-1:500 recommended

Minimum Deposit : $200+ (depending on risk settings)

Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:

Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:

This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.