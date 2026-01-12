信号部分
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5

可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 47 USD per 
增长自 2026 4%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
42
盈利交易:
29 (69.04%)
亏损交易:
13 (30.95%)
最好交易:
5.94 USD
最差交易:
-10.26 USD
毛利:
41.92 USD (4 182 pips)
毛利亏损:
-37.77 USD (3 770 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (12.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
12.44 USD (8)
夏普比率:
0.05
交易活动:
40.47%
最大入金加载:
9.67%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
42
平均持有时间:
7 分钟
采收率:
0.40
长期交易:
32 (76.19%)
短期交易:
10 (23.81%)
利润因子:
1.11
预期回报:
0.10 USD
平均利润:
1.45 USD
平均损失:
-2.91 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-5.49 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-10.26 USD (1)
每月增长:
4.12%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
8.22 USD
最大值:
10.26 USD (9.55%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
9.50% (10.26 USD)
净值:
6.68% (6.89 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 412
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.94 USD
最差交易: -10 USD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +12.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -5.49 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6855
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1507
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 更多...
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

  • 🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

  • 📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
    Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

  • Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

  • Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

  • Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

  • Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

  • Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

  1. AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes

  2. Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)

  3. Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering

  4. Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

  • Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

  • Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

  • Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection

  • Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

  • Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

  • Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

  • Technology-enhanced decision making

  • Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

  • Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

  • Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

  • Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)

  • Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.


没有评论
2026.01.12 08:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 07:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 05:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 04:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 03:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.12 02:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.12 02:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 02:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.12 02:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5
每月47 USD
4%
0
0
USD
105
USD
1
100%
42
69%
40%
1.10
0.10
USD
10%
1:500
