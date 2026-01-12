SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5
Rabi Oudani

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI V1 MT5

Rabi Oudani
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 47 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 4%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
42
Negociações com lucro:
29 (69.04%)
Negociações com perda:
13 (30.95%)
Melhor negociação:
5.94 USD
Pior negociação:
-10.26 USD
Lucro bruto:
41.92 USD (4 182 pips)
Perda bruta:
-37.77 USD (3 770 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
8 (12.44 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
12.44 USD (8)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
40.47%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.67%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
42
Tempo médio de espera:
7 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
0.40
Negociações longas:
32 (76.19%)
Negociações curtas:
10 (23.81%)
Fator de lucro:
1.11
Valor esperado:
0.10 USD
Lucro médio:
1.45 USD
Perda média:
-2.91 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-5.49 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-10.26 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
4.12%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
8.22 USD
Máximo:
10.26 USD (9.55%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.50% (10.26 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.68% (6.89 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 412
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.94 USD
Pior negociação: -10 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +12.44 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -5.49 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FusionMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.25 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.84 × 6855
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.83 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
4.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
5.24 × 46
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ICMarketsSC-MT5
5.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.61 × 1507
Exness-MT5Real23
7.69 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
8.17 × 6
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
8.50 × 88
Exness-MT5Real31
8.79 × 217
VantageInternational-Live 10
9.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
9.08 × 112
FxPro-MT5 Live02
9.33 × 39
48 mais ...
SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Hybrid Institutional Trading on XAUUSD (AI + EA Convergence)

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI is a live trading signal that merges advanced artificial intelligence with proven institutional breakout strategies, specifically engineered for XAUUSD during peak volatility windows.

The system operates with a dual-engine approach:

  • 🤖 AI Brain analyzes market sentiment using GPT-5.2 technology

  • 📊 EA System executes precision breakout trades on H1 timeframe
    Together they create a powerful synergy that captures institutional-grade moves in gold markets.

🌟 SYSTEM HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Primary Focus: XAUUSD during London-NY overlap (8:00–20:00 GMT)

  • Strategy Type: AI-enhanced breakout with EMA 50 trend confirmation

  • Trading Style: Smart scalping with high-probability setups only

  • Automation Level: 95% algorithmic, with AI oversight on entry logic

  • Win Rate: Historical ~80% (varies with market conditions)

  • Profit Factor: ~3.0 average across backtesting periods

⚙️ HOW IT WORKS:

  1. AI Analysis Phase: GPT-5.2 evaluates 10+ technical rules across multiple timeframes

  2. Confidence Scoring: Only executes when probability exceeds 70-100% (user configurable)

  3. Breakout Execution: Places stop orders above/below H1 candles with trend filtering

  4. Risk Management: Auto lot sizing + progressive trailing stops + strict session limits

📈 PERFORMANCE PROFILE:

  • Weekly Tracking: Separate statistics for AI vs EA trades

  • Adaptive Risk: Lot size adjusts based on account balance and risk profile

  • Drawdown Control: Active position management with trailing stop protection

  • Consistency Focus: Designed for steady growth rather than aggressive gambling

🎯 IDEAL FOR TRADERS WHO WANT:

  • Institutional-level analysis without manual chart watching

  • Disciplined gold trading with clear entry/exit rules

  • Technology-enhanced decision making

  • Professional UI with real-time performance monitoring

⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES:

  • Requires stable VPS for continuous operation

  • Best performance on brokers with tight XAUUSD spreads

  • Past performance doesn't guarantee future results

  • Always trade with risk capital only

🔧 TECHNICAL SETUP:

  • Broker: Vantage/ICMarkets/Pepperstone (low spread preferred)

  • Leverage: 1:200-1:500 recommended

  • Minimum Deposit: $200+ (depending on risk settings)

  • Subscription: $47/month (MQL5 Signal Service)

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS UNIQUE:
Most gold EAs use rigid rules – SMART SNIPER combines adaptive AI with traditional breakout mechanics. The AI acts as your personal analyst, filtering out noise and focusing only on high-probability institutional setups.

❗ RISK DISCLOSURE:
This is trading, not guaranteed income. Market conditions change, and past profits don't ensure future results. Always withdraw gains regularly and never risk money you can't afford to lose.

SMART SNIPER SYSTEM AI – Where artificial intelligence meets institutional trading discipline for XAUUSD.


