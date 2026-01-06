СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Pozzo01
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -9%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
12
Прибыльных трейдов:
5 (41.66%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (58.33%)
Лучший трейд:
2.88 EUR
Худший трейд:
-26.91 EUR
Общая прибыль:
6.57 EUR (3 335 pips)
Общий убыток:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (3.74 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3.74 EUR (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.49
Торговая активность:
90.97%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
80.57%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
19 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.90
Длинных трейдов:
5 (41.67%)
Коротких трейдов:
7 (58.33%)
Профит фактор:
0.13
Мат. ожидание:
-3.74 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.31 EUR
Средний убыток:
-7.35 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-50.14 EUR (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-8.66%
Алготрейдинг:
58%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
44.90 EUR
Максимальная:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
По эквити:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
AUDCAD 34
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +2.88 EUR
Худший трейд: -27 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +3.74 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -50.14 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PepperstoneUK-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Pozzo01
30 USD в месяц
-9%
0
0
USD
473
EUR
1
58%
12
41%
91%
0.12
-3.74
EUR
10%
1:30
