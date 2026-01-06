시그널섹션
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
0 리뷰
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 -9%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
12
이익 거래:
5 (41.66%)
손실 거래:
7 (58.33%)
최고의 거래:
2.88 EUR
최악의 거래:
-26.91 EUR
총 수익:
6.57 EUR (3 335 pips)
총 손실:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
3 (3.74 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
3.74 EUR (3)
샤프 비율:
-0.49
거래 활동:
90.97%
최대 입금량:
80.57%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
13
평균 유지 시간:
19 시간
회복 요인:
-0.90
롱(주식매수):
5 (41.67%)
숏(주식차입매도):
7 (58.33%)
수익 요인:
0.13
기대수익:
-3.74 EUR
평균 이익:
1.31 EUR
평균 손실:
-7.35 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
-50.14 EUR (6)
월별 성장률:
-8.66%
Algo 트레이딩:
58%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
44.90 EUR
최대한의:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
자본금별:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
AUDCAD 34
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "PepperstoneUK-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Pozzo01
월별 30 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
473
EUR
1
58%
12
41%
91%
0.12
-3.74
EUR
10%
1:30
