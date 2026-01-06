シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Pozzo01
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 -9%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
12
利益トレード:
5 (41.66%)
損失トレード:
7 (58.33%)
ベストトレード:
2.88 EUR
最悪のトレード:
-26.91 EUR
総利益:
6.57 EUR (3 335 pips)
総損失:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (3.74 EUR)
最大連続利益:
3.74 EUR (3)
シャープレシオ:
-0.49
取引アクティビティ:
90.97%
最大入金額:
80.57%
最近のトレード:
3 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
13
平均保有時間:
19 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.90
長いトレード:
5 (41.67%)
短いトレード:
7 (58.33%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.13
期待されたペイオフ:
-3.74 EUR
平均利益:
1.31 EUR
平均損失:
-7.35 EUR
最大連続の負け:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
最大連続損失:
-50.14 EUR (6)
月間成長:
-8.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
58%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
44.90 EUR
最大の:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
エクイティによる:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
AUDCAD 34
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +2.88 EUR
最悪のトレード: -27 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +3.74 EUR
最大連続損失: -50.14 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"PepperstoneUK-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

レビューなし
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
Pozzo01
30 USD/月
-9%
0
0
USD
473
EUR
1
58%
12
41%
91%
0.12
-3.74
EUR
10%
1:30
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください