Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band .

Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

Configurable Bollinger Bands Custom timeframe Period and standard deviation inputs

ADX Trend Filter Minimum ADX threshold Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

Dynamic Position Sizing Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%) Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

Advanced Risk Management Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

Time-Based Controls Trading window defined by server time (GMT) Automatic position closure outside trading hours Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement



Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

Prefer mean reversion strategies

Require strict margin and drawdown control

Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.