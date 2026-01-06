SignaleKategorien
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
0 Bewertungen
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 -9%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
12
Gewinntrades:
5 (41.66%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (58.33%)
Bester Trade:
2.88 EUR
Schlechtester Trade:
-26.91 EUR
Bruttoprofit:
6.57 EUR (3 335 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (3.74 EUR)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3.74 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.49
Trading-Aktivität:
90.97%
Max deposit load:
80.57%
Letzter Trade:
3 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.90
Long-Positionen:
5 (41.67%)
Short-Positionen:
7 (58.33%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.13
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-3.74 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
1.31 EUR
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-7.35 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-50.14 EUR (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-8.66%
Algo-Trading:
58%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
44.90 EUR
Maximaler:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
Kapital:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
AUDCAD 0
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
AUDCAD 34
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.88 EUR
Schlechtester Trade: -27 EUR
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +3.74 EUR
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -50.14 EUR

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "PepperstoneUK-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Pozzo01
30 USD pro Monat
-9%
0
0
USD
473
EUR
1
58%
12
41%
91%
0.12
-3.74
EUR
10%
1:30
Kopieren

