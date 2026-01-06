- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|ETHUSD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|EURUSD
|-1
|EURGBP
|-11
|AUDCAD
|9
|ETHUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|-8
|GBPUSD
|-31
|USDCAD
|-4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|EURUSD
|-173
|EURGBP
|-273
|AUDCAD
|268
|ETHUSD
|3K
|AUDJPY
|129
|USDCHF
|-295
|GBPUSD
|-1K
|USDCAD
|-536
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PepperstoneUK-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.22 × 27
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.65 × 77
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.12 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|7.33 × 15
|
RoboForex-Pro
|14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)
Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.
The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:
-
Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.
-
Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.
To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.
Key Features
-
Configurable Bollinger Bands
-
Custom timeframe
-
Period and standard deviation inputs
-
-
ADX Trend Filter
-
Minimum ADX threshold
-
Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum
-
-
Dynamic Position Sizing
-
Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)
-
Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints
-
Built-in protection for low free margin conditions
-
-
Advanced Risk Management
-
Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage
-
Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure
-
Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance
-
-
Time-Based Controls
-
Trading window defined by server time (GMT)
-
Automatic position closure outside trading hours
-
Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk
-
Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement
-
Intended Use
This EA is intended for traders who:
-
Prefer mean reversion strategies
-
Require strict margin and drawdown control
-
Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms
-
Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure
Notes
-
Designed for MetaTrader 5 only
-
No martingale or grid logic is used
This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.
