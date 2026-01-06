SeñalesSecciones
Paulo Eduardo Possobon

Pozzo01

Paulo Eduardo Possobon
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 -7%
PepperstoneUK-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
13
Transacciones Rentables:
6 (46.15%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (53.85%)
Mejor transacción:
7.04 EUR
Peor transacción:
-26.91 EUR
Beneficio Bruto:
13.61 EUR (3 569 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-51.47 EUR (2 504 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (3.74 EUR)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
7.04 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.36
Actividad comercial:
92.04%
Carga máxima del depósito:
80.57%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
14
Tiempo medio de espera:
18 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.76
Transacciones Largas:
5 (38.46%)
Transacciones Cortas:
8 (61.54%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.26
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.91 EUR
Beneficio medio:
2.27 EUR
Pérdidas medias:
-7.35 EUR
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
6 (-50.14 EUR)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-50.14 EUR (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-7.30%
Trading algorítmico:
61%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
44.90 EUR
Máxima:
50.14 EUR (9.58%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
9.58% (50.14 EUR)
De fondos:
9.88% (51.74 EUR)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCAD 2
ETHUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCAD 1
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
EURUSD -1
EURGBP -11
AUDCAD 9
ETHUSD 2
AUDJPY 1
USDCHF -8
GBPUSD -31
USDCAD -4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
EURUSD -173
EURGBP -273
AUDCAD 268
ETHUSD 3K
AUDJPY 129
USDCHF -295
GBPUSD -1K
USDCAD -536
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.04 EUR
Peor transacción: -27 EUR
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +3.74 EUR
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -50.14 EUR

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "PepperstoneUK-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real31
0.22 × 27
FXOpen-MT5
0.65 × 77
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.12 × 17
ICMarketsSC-MT5
7.33 × 15
RoboForex-Pro
14.50 × 2
Bollinger Reversion EA (MT5)

Bollinger Reversion is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade mean reversion scenarios using Bollinger Bands combined with ADX-based trend filtering and robust risk and margin management logic.

The core strategy seeks price reversion after volatility expansion:

  • Sell positions are opened when price exceeds the upper Bollinger Band.

  • Buy positions are opened when price falls below the lower Bollinger Band.

To reduce exposure during strong trends, entries are filtered using ADX, DI+ and DI- thresholds, allowing the EA to operate primarily in ranging or weakening-trend conditions.

Key Features

  • Configurable Bollinger Bands

    • Custom timeframe

    • Period and standard deviation inputs

  • ADX Trend Filter

    • Minimum ADX threshold

    • Maximum DI+ and DI- limits to avoid directional momentum

  • Dynamic Position Sizing

    • Lot size calculated based on free margin usage (%)

    • Automatic normalization to symbol volume constraints

    • Built-in protection for low free margin conditions

  • Advanced Risk Management

    • Optional take profit and stop loss based on account percentage

    • Multiple margin-recovery exit rules to prevent overexposure

    • Circuit breaker mechanism that closes all positions if equity drops below a defined drawdown from peak balance

  • Time-Based Controls

    • Trading window defined by server time (GMT)

    • Automatic position closure outside trading hours

    • Optional Friday close to avoid weekend risk

    • Maximum holding time logic with minimum profit requirement

Intended Use

This EA is intended for traders who:

  • Prefer mean reversion strategies

  • Require strict margin and drawdown control

  • Operate leveraged accounts and want automatic protection mechanisms

  • Trade single-symbol strategies with controlled exposure

Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5 only

  • No martingale or grid logic is used

This Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation, controlled leverage, and disciplined exits, making it suitable for traders seeking structured and rule-based automation rather than aggressive position stacking.

2026.01.08 17:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.08 16:23
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 3 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 19:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.06 18:32
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 10:23
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 10:23
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.06 10:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.06 10:23
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Pozzo01
30 USD al mes
-7%
0
0
USD
480
EUR
1
61%
13
46%
92%
0.26
-2.91
EUR
10%
1:30
